'Suspicious vehicle fire' draws homicide investigators to Sunshine Coast
The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to the Sunshine Coast after a suspicious vehicle fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Sunshine Coast RCMP received a report about the fire in the 15500 block of Sunshine Coast Highway in Egmont around 1:15 a.m., according to a news release.
After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found in the vehicle, Mounties said, adding that IHIT had been called.
Police provided few other details Wednesday, except that the area around the vehicle will remain cordoned off "for a significant amount of time" and Highway 101 remains open to traffic.
Homicide investigators are asking anyone with further information about the case who has not already spoken to police to contact them at 877-551-IHIT or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
