Suspicious vehicle fire in Calgary storage compound under investigation
Investigators are treating a vehicle fire at a southeast Calgary storage compound as suspicious.
According to the Calgary Fire Department, a CP Rail worker on a passing train noticed flames and called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Crews arrived to the compound, located at 211 61 Ave. SE, to find two vans on fire and quickly attacked the blaze to stop it from spreading to a nearby building.
No injuries were reported.
The incident is being investigated as a potential arson.