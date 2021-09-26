Suspicious vehicle fire in Lively under investigation

Sudbury police and fire crews were called to the scene of what has been deemed a suspicious fire on Sixth Avenue in Lively early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from two stations in Lively and one from the Long Lake area responded to the emergency call involving a vehicle fire between 1 and 2 a.m. Sunday, deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News Monday morning.

The fire was starting to get hot when crews arrived and melted the siding of two nearby homes, Oshell said. Firefighters got the blaze under control very quickly protecting the homes and left the scene after an hour and a half.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Greater Sudbury Police Service and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating. No word yet on the cause of the fire or the estimated damage.

CTV News has reached out to Sudbury police for more details. This article will be updated with more information as soon as it is available.



