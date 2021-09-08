Suspicious vehicle investigation south of Calgary leads to arrests, seizure of drugs

Investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in an industrial area in Aldersyde, Alta., RCMP found one of the people inside was supposed to be on 24-hour house arrest, and he was apprehended.

Another female passenger was found to have numerous outstanding warrants, and she was arrested as well.

Police also seized a number of items from the vehicle, including:

1114 grams of methamphetamine;

110 grams of cocaine, and;

93 grams of fentanyl.

The vehicle was also reported stolen from Calgary.

Jay Bridgman, 50, of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000, and;

Three counts of breaching a court order.

Sarah Jane Turner-Stewart, 22, of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000, and;

Breaching a court order.

Samara Astalnok, ,22, of Calgary has been charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Bridgman and Turner-Stewart did not speak to bail and were remanded into custody.

Turner-Stewart wasscheduled to appear in court Wednesday and Bridgman is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 10.

Astalnok was released on bail and is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept.10.



