Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest by Chatham-Kent Police Canine Unit

A Chatham-Kent police dog helped find a hiding suspect after a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police were dispatched for a suspicious vehicle in the Queens Line area early Sunday morning.

The vehicle was found abandoned on the side of the road. It was reported as being stolen. A perimeter was set up and the canine unit was contacted.

Police say a man was found hiding in a building in the area and placed under arrest.

Through investigation the man was charged with break and enter with intent, possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of break and enter instruments and breach of probation.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent Headquarters and held for bail.