Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest by Chatham-Kent Police Canine Unit
A Chatham-Kent police dog helped find a hiding suspect after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Police were dispatched for a suspicious vehicle in the Queens Line area early Sunday morning.
The vehicle was found abandoned on the side of the road. It was reported as being stolen. A perimeter was set up and the canine unit was contacted.
Police say a man was found hiding in a building in the area and placed under arrest.
Through investigation the man was charged with break and enter with intent, possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of break and enter instruments and breach of probation.
He was transported to Chatham-Kent Headquarters and held for bail.