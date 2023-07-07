iHeartRadio

'Suspicious' vehicle leads to arrest in Tilbury


The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)

A citizen contacted Chatham-Kent police about a “suspicious” vehicle and driver in the area of Queen Street North in Tilbury.

Officers located the vehicle and spoke with a woman.

Police say the vehicle was found to be stolen from Essex area the day prior.

The woman was placed under arrest and transported to Chatham-Kent Headquarters.

She was released with a future court date Of August 14.

12