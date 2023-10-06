Sustainability produce delivery service launches test run in Windsor

Addressing inflationary food prices, insecurity and waste – London, Ont.-based company Odd Bunch launched a test run in Windsor on Friday.

The company obtains produce from growers and distributors that would otherwise go to waste because of cosmetic or surplus reasons. In turn, customers choose what they want to receive in their box and the produce is delivered to their door - completely contact-free.

Divyansh Ojha is the founder and CEO of Odd Bunch. The company began operations in 2022. So far, according to Ojha, the public has received the concept favourably. Ojha is enthusiastic about the possibilities for expanding his business throughout Ontario and beyond.

“Things that wouldn't otherwise make it to the store for reasons which are ridiculous beyond comprehension - we package it up and we deliver value at a time when the dollar really needs to go as far as it can," said Ojha.

In general, Odd Bunch food boxes are 50 per cent cheaper compared to the average grocery store. Customers are therefore saving money and saving food from being wasted.

Already, Odd Bunch has diverted over 10 million pounds of food from the landfill, helped to increase farmers' bottom line revenue, and donated over 1.7 million pounds of food to those in need in our communities.