Zoning change opens door for sustainable Tim Hortons, Co-op land deal formally approved

Regina city council had a swath of topics on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting, including discussions on developments, land deals and a winter festival.

The proposed demolition of a heritage building downtown, recommended for denial by the Regina Planning Commission, was referred by council to the Provincial Heritage Review Board.

Council heard from the property owner, Harvard Developments, that the building was unsafe and derelict in its request to demolish the building, saying it would take millions to repair.

Heritage Regina said this was a case of "demolition by neglect" and called for the city to do more to prevent these sort of situations with heritage buildings in the future.

Here are some photos from the building. In its delegation, Heritage Regina said the building shouldn’t have been allowed to get to this condition, and called for efforts to prevent so-called “demolition by neglect” in the future. #yqrcc pic.twitter.com/zFlMddXSXT

A date for the provincial review is expected to be set within the next 90 days.

Also up for discussion was a zoning change that will open the door for plans to build a "sustainable” Tim Hortons in the Greens neighbourhood.

The change involves a section of land across from the existing commercial developments in the area, Acre 21, to allow for drive throughs as a discretionary use, meaning the sustainable Tim Hortons project will still need council approval later in the planning process.

Developers and businesses already located in Acre 21 were opposed to the move, but council opted to go ahead with the recommendation to approve the change from administration.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE ITEMS FORMALLY APPROVED

Two major items from an executive committee meeting earlier this month have received final approval from council.

The city will contribute $210,000 to a winter festival in the city set for February 2022.

The city also greenlit a deal with Federated Co-op (FCL) related to a biodiesel project planned for land near the refinery.

"This project will play a vital role in our transition to the low carbon economy," said Scott Banda, CEO of FCL in a release.

According to the Co-op, the project is "still subject to market conditions and securing necessary government approvals and support" but noted the land purchase option is a major step forward.

FIRE MASTER PLAN TABLED

The Fire Master Plan was tabled to a later meeting. If approved, it will become the guide for further planning on decisions and actions surrounding Regina Fire and Protective Services.

The Regina Police Service also had its 2022 budget proposal tabled which includes a roughly $3.5 million increase from 2021. The report will be discussed further at the council meeting on Dec. 14.