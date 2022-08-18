Sustained high heat has B.C. official urging public to 'preserve the ambulances'

The province's top ambulance officer is urging British Columbians to take extra care to avoid turning to emergency health services unless they actually need that level of care, amid fears the medical system may not be able to keep up.

The latest heat wave stretched into its second day on Thursday, with temperatures continuing to build, particularly indoors. That has prompted concerns as to whether B.C.’s short-staffed health-care system could handle an influx of patients falling victim to weeks of higher-than-normal temperatures.

“We would ask the public that if it isn't a true emergency to certainly use the 811 service to determine whether or not you need an ambulance,” said Leanne Heppell, chief ambulance officer for BC Emergency Health Services.

“Use urgent cares and use other health authority options to try and preserve the ambulances and emergency departments for the sickest patients.”

Critical shortages of paramedics that grew more acute last year have shown little sign of improvement, despite government claims that dozens of net new staff have been hired.

CTV News asked Health Minister Adrian Dix about ambulance and hospital resources amid the third heat warning of the season, and while he insisted patients are getting the medical treatment they need, staff are exhausted as they do their best to keep up.

“With two public health emergencies and high heat, it's a challenging time,” Dix acknowledged.

SENIORS AND DISABLED NEED EXTRA SUPPORT

Disability advocates have been urging the government to subsidize air conditioners for those most vulnerable to extreme temperatures, including seniors, those with mobility issues and disabilities, those on certain medications or with asthma, and others.

“The government has never addressed or responded to the many requests from people to add air conditioners as medical equipment,” said UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbush.

“We know who needs them in the province … the issue is political will of our government to make this essential piece of equipment available to people who need it.”

So far this summer, 16 people have died due to suspected hyperthermia, according to the BC Coroners Service. CTV News asked how many of them were indoors, but were told the coroners' investigations are ongoing and that information is not yet available.

WARNINGS SIGNS OF MEDICAL TROUBLE

Baumbush pointed out that those of us who aren’t as vulnerable to heat-related-illness have an obligation to check in on seniors and those who live alone because they may not realize they’re in trouble.

“An individual may not see that within themselves, that, 'I'm sweating a lot, I'm acting more confused,'” she said. “But if you're having a conversation with someone and their speech is garbled or they don't know what day it is and they seem more confused than typically, that definitely means you need to intervene.”

The Canadian Red Cross added that those taking to beaches and lakes need to think first about water safety, while everyone should consider how much time they spend in the sun, able-bodied or not, because the symptoms can sneak up on anyone.

“(Symptoms include) dizziness, they might feel faint, upset stomach, headachy," said spokesperson Lyle Karasiuk, who’s also a paramedic.

“Stay hydrated all the time, keep replenishing those fluids, find some shade and an umbrella – and try maybe not to venture out at the hottest part of the day.”