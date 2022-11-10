Sutcliffe and McKenney share BeaverTail, making good on campaign promise
Ottawa's incoming mayor and his opponent in last month's election fulfilled a campaign promise on Thursday: going out for BeaverTails.
At one of the final debates of the campaign, Sutcliffe promised to buy McKenney a BeaverTail—whatever the result—because McKenney hadn't had one before.
The two met up on Thursday at the BeaverTail stand in the ByWard Market and shared one.
"We actually split it in half because I wasn't sure that I'd want to eat a whole one. But it was better than I thought," McKenney said. "We just walked around and had a good conversation."
The flavour of choice?
"The classic, which is the best BeaverTail," Sutcliffe said.
"It's great to see Catherine and have a chance to chat," Sutcliffe added. "Catherine gave me some advice and had a good discussion and talked about what we're each going to be doing for the next few years."
Sutcliffe won more than 51 per cent of the vote in last month's election to McKenney's nearly 38 per cent.
He will be sworn in as mayor on Tuesday.
