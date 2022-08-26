Sutcliffe names four former mayors among campaign co-chairs
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe has released a list of 24 honorary co-chairs on his campaign featuring a host of current and former politicians—including four former mayors—and business and community leaders.
The Sutcliffe campaign issued a news release Friday touting the co-chairs’ political and geographic diversity, adding that “all agree that it’s time for a fresh perspective at Ottawa city hall.”
“I’m proud to be supported by a growing coalition of people who want less politics and more results,” Sutcliffe said in the release.
Former Ottawa mayors Jim Durrell and Jackie Holzman are on the list, along with former Cumberland mayor Brian Coburn, who was also an Ontario cabinet minister, and former Gloucester mayor Claudette Cain.
Two city councillors who aren’t running for re-election—Eli El-Chantiry and Jean Cloutier—are on the list as well.
“As mayor, I intend to represent all of Ottawa, so I’m grateful to have the support of a broad coalition of amazing leaders from across our large and diverse city,” said Sutcliffe.
Retired senator Marjory LeBreton, a former government leader in the red chamber, is also an honorary co-chair. So are two members of Parliament: Jenna Sudds of Kanata—Carleton and Marie-France Lalonde of Orléans.
“All of these leaders have contributed to building our city and many have worked directly in municipal politics,” Sutcliffe said. “These Co-Chairs clearly demonstrate that there’s a broad consensus from across the political spectrum and throughout rural, suburban, and urban Ottawa that I can deliver results.”
Mayor Jim Watson is not running for re-election this fall. Former mayor Bob Chiarelli, city councillor Catherine McKenney and Sutcliffe are among the candidates to replace him.
The municipal election is Oct. 24.
Here’s the list of Sutcliffe campaign honorary co-chairs:
- Dr. Nalin Bhargava, Owner, Southgate Dental
- Claudette Cain, Former Mayor of Gloucester
- Jean Cloutier, City Councillor, Alta Vista
- Michelle Coates-Mather, Owner, Presence and Influence
- Brian Coburn, Former Mayor of Cumberland and Ontario Cabinet Minister
- Alayne Crawford, Associate Partner, IBM Canada
- Tejpreet Dulat, Small Business Owner and Community Builder
- Jim Durrell, Former Mayor of Ottawa
- Eli El-Chantiry, City Councillor, West Carleton-March
- Barbara Farber, President, Leikin Group
- Jackie Holzman, Former Mayor of Ottawa
- Marie-France Lalonde, MP for Orléans
- Marjory LeBreton, Retired Senator
- Michael Maidment, CEO of Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation
- Madeleine Meilleur, Former Ontario Attorney General, Ottawa-Vanier MPP, and City Councillor
- Isabel Metcalfe, Principal, Isabelle Metcalfe Public Affairs Counsel
- Elena Pierce, Barrhaven Community Leader
- Pat Santini, Partner, Kelly Santini
- Fred Sherman, Principal, Hill Solutions Public Affairs
- Salma Siddiqui, President, Uniglobe CBO Travel
- Jennifer Stewart, Owner, Syntax Strategic
- Jenna Sudds, MP for Kanata-Carleton
- Debbie Weinstein, Managing Partner, Labarge Weinstein
- Janet Yale, Former Executive VP at Telus