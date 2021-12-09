Sutter heaps high praise on Flames centre Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm was drafted in the first round, fifth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2013.

He went through his share of struggles during his first year in the league; he was away from home for the first time, and leaving Sweden for North America wasn't easy for him.

Through it all, Lindholm always had Rod Brind'Amour in his corner even though he wasn't even a coach when Lindholm broke into the league.

Lindholm will always appreciate of the Hurricanes head coach.

"Rod has had the most impact on my career for sure," Lindholm said. "Even though he wasn't a coach my first year, he was always around."

"I learned from him what it takes to play in the NHL. He was always good to me and knew how to get the most out of me."

MADE A BIG IMPACT

Lindholm has scored 11 goals and added 15 assists this season in 26 games. He's reliable in both ends of the ice and is one of the best two-way centres in the league.

Lindholm says Brind'Amour deserves a lot of credit.

"Overall he's been there and helped me improve, and even though I haven't played for him as a head coach, he's been having a big impact for sure."

'AS CLOSE TO A KOPITAR PLAYER AS THERE IS': SUTTER

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter isn't one to throw out a lot of praise when talking about his players, but he had no problem doing just that when it came to Lindholm.

Sutter has coached a lot of great centres in the NHL and says Lindholm ranks right up there.

"He's one of the best all-round centreman in the NHL," Sutter said. "I mean, I've coached some good ones, but he's as close to a Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings centre Anže) player as there is."

"It's a top two-way game. He plays a great possession game and he's like a quarterback."

It's expected Lindholm will get the call to represent Sweden at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, China in February.