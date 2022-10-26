Sutton, Ont. woman overwhelmed by big lottery win

A retired educator from Sutton, Ont., said she was overwhelmed to discover she had won $1 million with a lottery ticket that was just two months away from expiring.

Dawn Sillaby-Smith matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Dec. 7, 2021, Lotto Max draw to win the million.

According to OLG rules, players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize before it expires.

The mother of two and grandmother of six said she plays the lottery from time to time and purchased her winning ticket at Rama Country Market and Gas Bar on Yellowhead Trail in Rama.

"It's an overwhelming feeling having this financial security," she said.

Sillaby-Smith was "so excited" when she checked her ticket at the store, and Big Winner appeared on the screen.

"It was difficult to comprehend," she said.

While she has yet to decide what to do with her windfall, she hopes to spend more time with her grandchildren and travel.