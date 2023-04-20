SUV and truck collide, leaving 1 dead in Canmore

Canmore RCMP are investigating following a fatal collision Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and one in hospital.

The incident took place at around 1:50 p.m. when police officers and an emergency medical team responded to a collision between an SUV and pickup truck on Palliser Trail at Exit 86 in Canmore.

Early investigation indicates that the SUV was travelling west and the pickup truck east when they collided.

The truck driver, a 39-year-old man who is a Canmore resident, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver, a 67-year-old Canmore man, was declared dead on scene.

RCMP are on scene with a collision analyst and ask that motorists avoid the area.