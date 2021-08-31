SUV driver hurt in crash with grain-hauling semi: Sask. RCMP
Matt Young
The driver of an SUV was transported to hospital via STARS with serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a grain-hauling semi.
The crash happened Monday afternoon on Highway 7 west of Delisle, according to RCMP.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
The highway was closed for several hours while a forensic collision reconstructionist attended the scene and has since reopened.
