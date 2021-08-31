iHeartRadio

SUV driver hurt in crash with grain-hauling semi: Sask. RCMP

image.jpg

The driver of an SUV was transported to hospital via STARS with serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a grain-hauling semi.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Highway 7 west of Delisle, according to RCMP.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The highway was closed for several hours while a forensic collision reconstructionist attended the scene and has since reopened.

