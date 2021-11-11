SUV driver in serious condition after collision with transport in Dufferin County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
One person was airlifted in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision in Mulmur Township overnight on Thursday.
Provincial police with the Dufferin Detachment say the crash involved a transport truck and SUV around 1:45 a.m. on County Road 18 between County Road 17 and 20th Sideroad.
Police say the driver of the SUV suffered "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."
They say he was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Ornge air ambulance airlifted the injured man from a local hospital to a Toronto area trauma centre.
The area was closed for the police investigation but has since reopened.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Dufferin OPP.
-
Ontario school board hiring hundreds of uncertified teachers because of staffing shortageOne Ontario school board has posted an advertisement looking to hire hundreds of uncertified teachers because of a major staffing shortage.
-
Korean navy ships to visit Greater VictoriaA pair of South Korean navy ships will dock in Esquimalt, B.C., for a visit this week.
-
Here's how Albertans reacted to the COVID-19 restrictions announced in September“To say that you have failed the responsible population of this province is an understatement,” reads one email. “Pandering to the selfish unvaccinated is unacceptable.”
-
-
CJAY92 morning hosts raise money for Veterans Food Bank of CalgaryCJAY-92 morning show hosts Jesse and JD are hoping Thursday's 50-50 draw – with proceeds going to the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary – will be the biggest one yet.
-
No GO train service on Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacementThere will be no GO train service on the Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacement work, Metrolinx announced Thursday.
-
Algoma Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, two possible exposuresAs Ontario tries to contain a province-wide surge in COVID-19, Sault Ste. Marie reported 25 new cases Thursday.
-
Canadian troops, families honoured on Nov. 11 in EdmontonRemembrance Day 2021 was an especially momentous occasion, marked by a return to programming that was subject to fewer pandemic restrictions and a decision months earlier for Canada to pull out of Afghanistan after two decades.
-
Ottawa doctor pleads for help from the prime minister after death threatAn Ottawa family doctor who organized mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics earlier this year has received a death threat and she is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to protect health-care workers facing similar risks.