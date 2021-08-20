SUV driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Mulmur, Ont. crash

An SUV driver was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a crash Thursday night in Mulmur, Ont.

Dufferin OPP, Simcoe County Emergency Services and the Honeywood Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle crash around 8 p.m.

OPP said the SUV, towing a small trailer with a Seadoo, was driving on County Road 21 between Airport Road and Third line in Mumlur when the SUV left the road, rolled into a ditch and crashed into a tree.

#DufferinOPP is on scene a serious single vehicle collision in Mulmur. County road 21 is closed from County road 18 (Airport road) to 3rd line. The road will be closed for several hours. TTCI is on scene and continuing investigation. Updates will be provided when available ^tp pic.twitter.com/qBO2GFlBuJ

Ornge air ambulance took the lone driver to a Toronto trauma centre.

County Road 21 was closed for six hours for the investigation.

***UPDATE #2***

County Road 21 in Mulmer has been re-opened. Thank you for your patience. If you witnessed this collision please contact #DufferinOPP at 1-888-310-1122 ^tp

OPP and the Traffic Collision Investigation team continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and any witnesses are asked to call the police.