SUV driver taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
One person was taken to hospital after a crash between an SUV and a school bus in Windsor.
Windsor police responded to the collision in the area of Meldrum and Tecumseh Road East at 2:54 on Tuesday.
The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say there were no serious injuries reported to kids or bus driver.
WPS on scene of a motor vehicle collision involving an SUV and school bus, in the area of Meldrum and Tecumseh Road East. No serious injuries reported to kids or bus driver. Driver of the SUV transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. #22-51589— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 14, 2022
