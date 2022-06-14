SUV driver taken to hospital after crash involving school bus

One person was taken to hospital after a crash between an SUV and a school bus in Windsor.

Windsor police responded to the collision in the area of Meldrum and Tecumseh Road East at 2:54 on Tuesday.

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were no serious injuries reported to kids or bus driver.

