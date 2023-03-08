iHeartRadio

SUV rear ends school bus in Huron County


(Source: georgejurasek/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Minor injuries are reported to the driver of an SUV after a crash involving a school bus.

Huron County OPP were called to the scene near Huron Park around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported for people on the bus.

According to police, the SUV rear-ended the bus at a rail crossing.

The driver of the SUV was charged with careless driving.

