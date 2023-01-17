SUV rolls after puppy gets loose inside vehicle

A puppy was uninjured after the vehicle it was in rolled in Huron County.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 15, OPP were called to a crash outside Wingham involving an SUV.

According to police, the woman driving the vehicle was holding her puppy while driving when the animal fell into the driver’s side wheel well area — causing the driver to lose control, hit the ditch and roll.

The driver ended up with minor injuries and was taken to hospital and later released. The puppy was not injured.

The 35-year-old woman from Morris-Turnberry has been charged with careless driving.

OPP are reminding the public that any animals, persons or property should be secured and not interfere with the proper management or control of the motor vehicle.