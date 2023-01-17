SUV rolls after puppy gets loose inside vehicle
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
A puppy was uninjured after the vehicle it was in rolled in Huron County.
Around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 15, OPP were called to a crash outside Wingham involving an SUV.
According to police, the woman driving the vehicle was holding her puppy while driving when the animal fell into the driver’s side wheel well area — causing the driver to lose control, hit the ditch and roll.
The driver ended up with minor injuries and was taken to hospital and later released. The puppy was not injured.
The 35-year-old woman from Morris-Turnberry has been charged with careless driving.
OPP are reminding the public that any animals, persons or property should be secured and not interfere with the proper management or control of the motor vehicle.
-
Levels of respiratory viruses in Ottawa on the decline in latest dataLevels of the three main respiratory viruses—COVID-19, influenza, and RSV—are on the decline across the board in Ottawa, according to the latest data from Ottawa Public Health.
-
Doctor's sexual assault trial delayed again, defence asks for time to determine next stepsThe lawyer of a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault says missing notebooks of the lead police investigator are unlikely to ever be recovered, and have asked the court for more time to figure out their next steps.
-
Oilsands execs say a 'just transition' isn't a worry — it's their next big 'boom'The CEOs of some of the biggest oilsands companies in Alberta say transitioning their workforce for a net-zero emissions future isn't about cutting jobs, but is about creating them.
-
2 bodies found inside Okanagan home, B.C. RCMP investigatingAn RCMP major crime unit has been called in to investigate after the discovery of two bodies inside a home in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.
-
19-year-old clocked driving 192 km/h on Highway 8 in CambridgeA 19-year-old has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving after Cambridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) clocked them speeding at 192 km/h on Highway 8.
-
Guelph man arrested after allegedly masturbating in publicA Guelph man is facing several charges, including sexual assault and committing an indecent act, after he allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in an area where children and youth were present, Guelph police said.
-
Bolton residents advised of heavy police presence near community centreResidents may notice a heavy police presence near a community centre in Bolton on Wednesday.
-
Vehicle hits pedestrian in downtown Sault Ste. MarieA man is in hospital following an incident in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday morning.
-
'A cereal offender': The company behind the TTC 'French toast guy' was just revealedThe air of mystery floating around the TTC’s “french toast guy” has lifted.