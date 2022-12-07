iHeartRadio

SUV runs into townhouse garage in northwest Calgary


An SUV crashed into the wall of a garage attached to a Westmount Rd NW townhouse Wednesday

Shortly after 11 a.m., Calgary fire crews responded to a report of an SUV driving into the side of a townhouse on the 2300 block of Westmount Road N.W.

When they arrived, crews worked to shore up the wall.

There was no word on injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

