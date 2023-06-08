SUV smashes into Kitchener LCBO
Police say no one was seriously hurt when an SUV crashed into the front door of an LCBO in south Kitchener Thursday.
The vehicle ran over the posts outside the store on Alpine Road and Ottawa Street, hitting the front door and smashing the glass.
Police say it happened around 9:30 a.m.
The car was removed around 11:15 a.m. and towed away.
The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt, police said.
Police said the crash remains under investigation, but it’s believed the driver suffered a medical incident.
In an emailed statement, LCBO confirmed no customers or staff were hurt. The company said it is assessing the damage and will provide an update when it knows when the store will reopen.
In 2019, a 40-year-old man was killed when the truck he was driving slammed into the wall of the same LCBO at Ottawa Street and Alpine Road.
Police later said alcohol was a factor in that crash.
