SUV sought in shooting at Castle Downs Rec Centre parking lot

Police are looking for information about a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of a shooting earlier this month.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sept. 4 after he was found in a parking lot of the Castle Downs Recreation Centre in the area of 115 Street and 153 Avenue.

He remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

A beige or light brown SUV was seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to the incident, or anyone who knows anything about the SUV to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.