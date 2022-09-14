SUV sought in shooting at Castle Downs Rec Centre parking lot
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police are looking for information about a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of a shooting earlier this month.
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sept. 4 after he was found in a parking lot of the Castle Downs Recreation Centre in the area of 115 Street and 153 Avenue.
He remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.
A beige or light brown SUV was seen leaving the scene after the shooting.
Investigators are looking for witnesses to the incident, or anyone who knows anything about the SUV to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Man found dead on oil lease road was murdered, RCMP sayAlberta RCMP are investigating after a Red Deer man was found dead in Mountain View County earlier this week.
-
Winnipeg police charge man following three stabbings in one dayWinnipeg police have charged a 29-year-old man related to three stabbings in August. The stabbings all took place on Aug. 15.
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour'A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, is operating under an interim manager after "highly inappropriate behaviour" came to light during its annual fishing tournament. The Tofino Resort and Marina says it has cancelled the remainder of the Race for the Blue tournament.
-
Bylaw stepping up patrols after coyote attacks in Riverside Park SouthOttawa Bylaw is stepping up wildlife patrols in parts of the city after a rash of attacks by coyotes south of downtown.
-
Worksite fatality under investigation in Caledon, Ont.Provincial police officers and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a worksite fatality in Caledon.
-
In tribute to queen, Ontario's Ford says he will miss her 'dearly'Queen Elizabeth served as a constant presence through turbulent times and will be remembered for the comfort she brought people, as well as her exemplary public service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.
-
Parole revoked for Edmonton man after drug seizure in LeducAn Edmonton man out on parole has had his parole revoked after police seized drugs, ammunition, and weapons during a traffic stop in Leduc.
-
Vancouver man must pay nearly $1M in settlement with BCSCA Vancouver man who illegally distributed shares in his father's company must pay nearly $1 million in penalties under a settlement with the regulator of B.C.'s financial markets.
-
'Driving like Fast and the Furious': Careless driving charge laid after south London crashA 22-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor on Tuesday night — and stunt driving is on the radar of police and city officials.