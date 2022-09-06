SUV stolen during Toronto carjacking found on fire in Guelph

An SUV stolen in Toronto on Sept. 2 was found engulfed in flames in a wooded area in Guelph on Sept. 4, according to the Guelph Police Service.

Around 3:45 p.m., emergency services were called to the area of Burns Drive and Nicklin Road where an SUV was located burning in a wooded area.

Police said the vehicle was a silver Acura RDX, which had been stolen during a carjacking in Toronto last Friday.

Nobody was observed in the area of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Constable James Perdicaris at 519-824-1212, ext. 7382, email him at jperdicaris@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.