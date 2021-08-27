SUV stolen in Coquitlam with dog inside, RCMP say

Eric Mills' 76-year-old father went into Bosley's at Burquitlam Plaza on Thursday afternoon to exchange a bag of dog food. When he came back outside, his car and his dog were both gone.

"He came out and he was in utter disbelief," Mills said.

Coquitlam RCMP say the dog - an 11-year-old husky mix named Kali - was stolen, along with the white Subaru Forester in which she was waiting.

The theft happened sometime between 12:30 and 1 p.m., according to police.

Mills told CTV News his father was just running a quick errand before taking Kali for a walk.

He described the dog as his father's "buddy," and said she helps the elderly man stay active - a job that's especially important because Mills' father has Parkinson's disease.

Neither the dog nor the vehicle have been located, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release. They're asking anyone with information to call them at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-23610.

The SUV has the B.C. licence plate 326MFM, police said. They also provided a photo of Kali and a photo of the type of vehicle that was stolen.

Mills said he knows whoever took the car probably didn't intend to steal a dog as well, and he hopes they will drop her off at a shelter.

"We don't care about the car," he said. "We just want Kali back."

The Mills family has had Kali since she was a puppy. Since she was stolen, the family has notified their veterinarian and contacted local SPCA branches to report that she's missing.

They've also shared the dog's story on social media, and some friends have taken their dogs for walks in the area where the theft occurred in hopes of running into Kali, Mills said.

Kali can be identified by her ear tattoo, he said, adding that - so far - the family has not had any leads in the case.