A tire from a utility trailer came off its axle hub at highway speeds and struck an SUV near Parksville on Thursday, caving in the vehicle‘s windshield and parts of its roof.

The incident happened at the Highway 19 and 19A junction in Parksville in the southbound lanes by the weigh scale.

RCMP on scene say, miraculously, no one was seriously injured.

Two flatbed tow trucks were brought in to take away the SUV and utility trailer.

Traffic re-opened around 11:30 a.m.

This is the second incident in just over a week where a tire came off on a Vancouver Island highway and injured someone.

The last incident occurred on March 10 near Chemainus, when a construction worker was taken to hospital after a tire came loose and struck them.