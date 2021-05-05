SUV T-boned while driver trying to cross two lanes of traffic: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking into a crash they say involved an SUV getting T-boned while the driver was trying to cross two lanes of traffic.

Emergency crews were called to the Cambridge scene in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The SUV driver was trying to cross two lanes of oncoming traffic into a parking lot when it was T-boned by a car, according to officials.

While both vehicles were damaged, the drive and passenger of the SUV did not suffer any physical injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnesses the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.