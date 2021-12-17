SUV theft caught on camera in Rockwood
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an SUV was stolen from a Rockwood residence on Friday.
The theft was captured on camera by a home security system on Sammon Drive, which OPP posted to Twitter at 1:07 p.m.
#WellingonOPP is investigating theft of 2017 Audi Q7 PN# BZTC621 stolen from Sammon Dr. Rockwood @GuelphEramosa while warming up in driveway today at 7:50am. Suspect veh. Nissan Murano SUV. Call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips. ^cr pic.twitter.com/2GRIWAyx8d— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 17, 2021
The video shows a suspect getting into a 2017 Audi Q7 SUV with licence number BZT C621 while it was running in the driveway and is then seen driving off in the SUV.
The suspect arrived at the home in a Nissan Murano which was being driven by another unknown suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
