SUV theft in Hillsdale neighbourhood leads to one arrest, Regina police say
A Regina man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle in southeast Regina and fleeing police.
At around 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 10, the owner of 2010 Ford Edge reported her vehicle was stolen from Regina’s Hillsdale neighbourhood.
According to Regina police, officers spotted the vehicle within 20 minutes of it being reported stolen.
The suspect stopped and exited the vehicle on Ottawa Street near Victoria Avenue.
As the suspect walked away officers approached him, identified themselves and told the man he was under arrest.
The man proceeded to run away and after a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.
The 20-year-old Regina man is facing charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breaching a release order and resisting arrest.
The accused is set to appear on these charges in provincial court on March 28.
-
Fit at 95: Langley senior still hitting the gymHave your fitness goals for 2024 already fallen by the wayside? Need a little inspiration? Meet Bob.
-
Emotional testimony unfolds at trial of Aurora, Ont. man accused of killing his wifeAn emotional Louie Goziotis returned to the witness stand at the murder trial of John Sedo on Tuesday, recounting the frantic efforts made to find his sister, Helen Sedo, following her disappearance in July 2020 and what he perceived as delay tactics by his brother-in-law.
-
Treaty 4 takes legal action against feds for annuity paymentsOver 30 First Nations have filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government demanding compensation of annuity payments that go as far back as the signing of Treaty 4.
-
City committee endorses remote attendance rules for Calgary councillorsThe ability for elected officials to remotely attend council and committee meetings will be limited if new rule changes are adopted in the coming months.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.