SUV theft in Hillsdale neighbourhood leads to one arrest, Regina police say

A Regina man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle in southeast Regina and fleeing police.

At around 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 10, the owner of 2010 Ford Edge reported her vehicle was stolen from Regina’s Hillsdale neighbourhood.

According to Regina police, officers spotted the vehicle within 20 minutes of it being reported stolen.

The suspect stopped and exited the vehicle on Ottawa Street near Victoria Avenue.

As the suspect walked away officers approached him, identified themselves and told the man he was under arrest.

The man proceeded to run away and after a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

The 20-year-old Regina man is facing charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breaching a release order and resisting arrest.

The accused is set to appear on these charges in provincial court on March 28.