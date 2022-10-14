SUVs stolen in Waterloo region recovered from Guelph lot
Police say a pair of SUVs stolen in Breslau have been found at a Guelph parking lot.
In a media release, Guelph police said the vehicles were recovered from the same north-end lot on Thursday.
Police said just before 8 a.m., an officer was investigating a Toyota Highlander in the lot on Silvercreek Parkway North near Woodlawn Road West and determined it had been recently reported stolen from Waterloo Region. A second Highlander in the same parking lot was also determined to be stolen from Waterloo Region.
Both SUVs had sustained damage to their door handles and locking mechanisms.
Police said surveillance revealed both vehicles arrived separately at the lot just before 4 a.m. Thursday. The male drivers exited the vehicles and walked away.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
-
William Osler Health System emergency departments experiencing ‘longer than usual wait times’William Osler Health System is warning about longer than normal wait times at its emergency departments.
-
What happened to BramptonU? New audit reveals $500k spent on failed proposalThe City of Brampton spent more than half a million dollars putting together a proposal for a university that never went past the planning stage, according to a partial forensic audit that was ultimately halted before its completion.
-
This is how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom apartment in OttawaThe cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa inched closer to $2,000 a month in September, as renters saw a double-digit increase in rental rates.
-
Three arrested after police seize catalytic converters, motorcycle in CambridgeThree Cambridge residents are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a home.
-
Videogames can potentially trigger cardiac arrest in susceptible children, study findsPlaying videogames could trigger a potentially fatal cardiac episode in children with existing heart conditions, according to an international study published this week.
-
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries after crash in GriesbachA person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in north Edmonton Friday evening.
-
'Freezing this winter': Some analysts worry about high heating costsSoaring diesel prices are sparking worry about what people will have to pay to heat their homes this winter.
-
Advance voting numbers up as Vancouver's mayoral race tightensMore people have voted early in this year's municipal election compared to the 2018 election, according to numbers from Vancouver and Surrey.
-
MacEwan University creates artist-in-residence program honouring Gene ZwozdeskyMacEwan University established a new program to help deepen connections between Ukraine and Canada while honouring a former MLA.