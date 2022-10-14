SUVs stolen in Waterloo region recovered from Guelph lot

Police say a pair of SUVs stolen in Breslau have been found at a Guelph parking lot.

In a media release, Guelph police said the vehicles were recovered from the same north-end lot on Thursday.

Police said just before 8 a.m., an officer was investigating a Toyota Highlander in the lot on Silvercreek Parkway North near Woodlawn Road West and determined it had been recently reported stolen from Waterloo Region. A second Highlander in the same parking lot was also determined to be stolen from Waterloo Region.

Both SUVs had sustained damage to their door handles and locking mechanisms.

Police said surveillance revealed both vehicles arrived separately at the lot just before 4 a.m. Thursday. The male drivers exited the vehicles and walked away.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.