Cyclists and pedestrians in southwest Edmonton are one step closer to having new bridge to connect them to the city’s existing trail system.

A bridge crossing Whitemud Drive will be built to connect the neighbourhoods of Brookside and Brookview. The new crossing is part of the approved Terwillegar Drive expansion project, which identified need for the link.

The current alignment calls for the bridge to be at 142 Street, but other proposals in the plan allow for two other sites in the immediate area.

Whitemud Drive, in that part of the city, is seen as a barrier to bike and pedestrian traffic. The new bridge will allow for neighbourhoods to access Whitemud Creek and the greater river valley trail system.

The first round of public engagement in November and December last year heard from residents who listed connectivity to the existing trail system, improved commuter routes, with user comfort and safety rounding out the top three points to be considered in the new structure.

The concept and preliminary design will continue this year, followed by detailed design. Construction is proposed to begin in 2025/26.

Another round of public engagement on the project is underway now, until March 5. You can give the city your thoughts on the project online.