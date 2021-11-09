Swan Lake nature sanctuary grows with Saanich land acquisition

The District of Saanich is continuing its goal of preserving greenspace by adding more land to the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary.

The municipality has acquired a 1,089-square-metre parcel of land on the west side of the lake, further expanding the 160-acre sanctuary.

“I am delighted to announce this important expansion which is preserving additional ecologically significant space for future generations,” said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in a press release.

The land will be rezoned to match the surrounding conservation area and form part of the broader nature sanctuary, which is comprised of two physically and ecologically distinct areas, namely the low wetland area surrounding Swan Lake and the rocky oak-forested hilltop of Christmas Hill.

“Saanich has been acquiring land around the Swan Lake and Christmas Hill areas for many years to help protect the nature and wildlife that depend on this habitat,” said Haynes. “Our ongoing experience with the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the critical value of urban parks as the green jewels in our cityscape.”

Saanich owns all of the 160-acre wildlife sanctuary, except for two small Nature Trust of BC parcels, which are managed by the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary Society.

"The nature sanctuary is a vital habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife,” said Cara Gibson, executive director for the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary.

Saanich says it has a strong partnership with the society, which provides many educational opportunities for people of all ages to get out and learn about their natural surroundings.

“We also offer critical opportunities for city dwellers to develop deeper relationships to nature,” said Gibson. “The acquisition of this land will allow us to preserve more of the area in its natural state for the use and enjoyment of the public, local naturalists, school groups, volunteer groups and many others.”

The District of Saanich began acquiring lands around Swan Lake and Christmas Hill in the 1960s to retain the area in its natural state for the use and enjoyment of the public. To date, Saanich has acquired 29 properties in the immediate Swan Lake area.

To help preserve the natural state and sensitive ecosystems, both Swan Lake and Christmas Hill are dog-free zones.