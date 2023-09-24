Swarming robberies reported at Ancaster Fair in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are warning residents about an increase in swarming robberies at community festivals and fairs.

The latest incidents happened Saturday at the Ancaster Fair.

Police say one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after they were swarmed and robbed. Several similar situations were also reported to police.

Swarming refers to a large group of people gathering together in a public place.

Police are calling the latest incidents “troubling.”

These are not the only swarming cases that have reported to Hamilton Police.

On Aug. 4, a swarming incident culminated into physical violence. A 15-year-old boy was later charged with robbery.

Later that same month, on Aug. 26, multiple parents reported swarming at the Peach Festival. They told police that children were being victimized by other children, and multiple physical altercations allegedly took place between teenagers.

On Sept. 16, there was an altercation between two teens at the Binbrook Fair. Police said over 50 people watched the fight and were “actively encouraging” and filming the encounter.

Police have issued another alert about these incidents ahead of the Rockton Fair in two weeks, and are asking visitors to “look out for each other.”

They shared the following safety tips:

Avoid displaying valuables – Visitors are advised to conceal smartphones, jewelry and wallets.

Travel in groups – Visitors are encouraged to bring friends or family to deter potential thieves.

Stay vigilant – Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts.

Anyone who has information on any of these incidents is asked to call Hamilton Police at 905-546-3886 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.