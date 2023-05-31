Swatting forced 6 schools, Royal Alex Hospital to be on alert Wednesday: police
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Six schools and a hospital in northwest Edmonton were put on alert on Wednesday in what police are now calling a swatting incident.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, bomb and firearm threats were received by phone between noon and 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
St. Philip Elementary, Cardinal Leger Jr. High, St. Edmund Elementary Jr. High and Calder School were put on alert.
Dickensfield School and Northmount School were also put on alert because of their proximity to the schools that received the threats.
The Royal Alexandra Hospital also received similar threats by phone.
Police say the threats were unsubstantiated, and they are investigating them as swatting incidents and there is no threat to public safety.
