iHeartRadio

Swearing in day: N.S. legislature members to be sworn in Monday

image.png

Members of the Nova Scotia legislature will be sworn in on Monday.

The Progressive Conservatives won a majority government in the August 17 provincial election taking 31 of the 55 seats.

The Liberals won 17 seats, the NDP six and there is one Independent.

Premier-designate Tim Houston and the new Tory cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday in a ceremony in Halifax.

12