Sweden's Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 victory

image.jpg
Marcus Ericsson, once a Formula One backmarker, is now an IndyCar frontrunner. And an Indianapolis 500 champion. Ericsson became the second Swede to win the Indy 500 on Sunday when he held off some of the biggest names in North American auto racing in front of the largest crowd of his life.
