Sweet American Bulldog cross puppy looking for home

Gabby is a blonde female American Bulldog cross puppy that is currently at the Sudbury SPCA shelter on the College Boreal campus on Lasalle Boulevard.

She is estimated to be between three and five months old and weighs just over 14 kilograms.

"Gabby is a doll," Jennifer Hughes of the Sudbury SPCA told CTV News in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Dogs of her breed can be a little stubborn, Hughes said.

However, she is sweet and catching on to basic training really quickly.

Gabby came to the Sudbury SPCA through a local vet clinic, Hughes said, after being diagnosed with parvo -- a highly contagious canine virus.

She is doing wonderfully, is happy, healthy and gaining weight like she is supposed to now, Hughes said.

Parvo can be fatal if not treated quickly, but Gabby received the care she needed and is now thriving. Because the virus is circulating in the community, the SPCA is recommending owners get their pets vaccinated.

Gabby is pretty malleable and can fit into almost any situation, Hughes said.

A dog we previously featured on the Take Me Home Tuesday segment, Donny, is back at the shelter and continuing to wait for his new home.

This is how Ontario SPCA Sudbury & Districts Animal Centre's foster-to-adopt program works.

For more information about the animals available for adoption, contact the shelter at 705-566-9582.