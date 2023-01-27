Sweet! Calgary's charity hot chocolate festival returns in February

Dozens of vendors will be selling specialty hot chocolates for charity for the month of February during Calgary's annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest.

The charitable competition sees cafés and restaurants sell creative and specially-crafted hot chocolates, some boozy and some not, with a portion of the sales going to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Last year was the event's biggest year yet, with more than 60,000 hot chocolates sold and over $79,000 raised for the charity.

This year, there are just under 100 vendors signed up to participate, according to the website.

If you have dietary restrictions, don't fret – there are dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan hot chocolates available.

After the event wraps up at the end of February, awards will be handed out for the city's best hot chocolates.

Last year, the winners were:

Cornerstone Music Café, which had the top rated hot chocolate.

Hexagon Café, which had the best selling hot chocolate; and

Kristi YYC, which had the top rated spirited hot chocolate.

Participating vendors include:

Black Sheep

Vendome Cafe

Rosso

Holy Cow

Calgary Heritage Roasting Co.

The Bullet Coffee House

Abbey's Creations

V Burger

Fringe Coffee

Chocolate Lab

Mr Sun Tea

Stable

D6 Tabletop Cafe

Canyon Meadows Cinemas

Light Cellar

Heritage Park Historical Village

Shoe & Canoe Public House

Distilled Beauty Bar & Social House

Community Natural Foods

Good Trade Coffee Company

Calgary Climbing Centre

Bragg Creek Bakery & Cafe

The Pharm Drugstore

Regal Cat Cafe

8 Cakes

723 World Bier Haus

Pocket Coffee

Kaffeeklatsch

Odyssey Coffeehouse

Kristi YYC

Deane House

1600 World Bier Haus

Master Chocolat

Cacao 70

The Cheesecake Cafe

Paradigm Spark

Caffe Beano

Bono Coffee

Milano Coffee

Hexagon Cafe

Oolong Tea House

Alforno Bakery

Canela Vegan Bakery & Cafe

Euphoria Cafe

brühe

Sucre

JusFruit Canada

Pablo Cheese Tart Calgary

For Goodness Bake

Bike and Brew

Analog Coffee

Lina's Italian Market

River Cafe

Fonda Fora

Cravings Market Restaurant

Eighth Avenue Trattoria

Sauce Italian Market

Good News Coffee

Mini MRKT

AGGÜDO

Boogie's Burgers

Holy Cannoli Coffee Company

Amato Gelato

Seasons of Bowness

Monogram Coffee

Peanuts Public House

Cafe Jindo

Aroma Cafe Bar

Higher Ground

Cornerstone Music Cafe

Neighbour Coffee

Element Cafe

Amaido Cafe

Prairie Grounds Coffee House

Yann Haute Patisserie Ltd.

Monki Breakfast Club & Bistro

Velvet Cafe

Caffe Artigiano

Hutch Cafe

Sips Avenida and Sips at the Market

Ollia Macarons & Tea

Popping Dragon Tea House

Lazy Loaf and Kettle

Socality House

Flower & Wolf

Ladybug Bakery and Cafe

Good Bread

Made by AKB Bakeshop & Cafe

Inner City Brewing Company

T2722 Luxury Barista Experience

TELUS Spark

The Inn on Officers' Garden

Prologue Cafe | Cocktail

Our Daily Brett Market & Cafe

Schwarzwälder Cherry Bomb

Love sugar and dough

Pixie's Candy Parlour

For more information you can visit the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest website.