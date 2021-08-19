'Sweet Change' launches good deeds program

Sault Ste. Marie's Centre for Social Justice and Good Works is launching a new program with its chocolate enterprise.

Called the "Sweet Change, Good Deeds" program, it encourages children aged 6-13 to do good for the friends, family, community and the environment.

"It's really a necessary thing in these days, where it seems as if there's controversy everywhere we look and here we want to encourage our young people, that there's another side to all this," said Frank Sarlo, co-founder for the Centre for Social Justice and Good Works.

Sarlo said the program has a mascot, named "Sweet Change the Chocolate Bear." A children's book will also be released in about two weeks, under the same name.

Kids who do good deeds will be able to submit what they've done online. From there, Sarlo said they can be entered to win awards.

The first official edition of kicks off mid-September.