Sweet fundraiser helping Orillia-based shelter this weekend

A sweet fundraiser is taking place in the sunshine city this weekend, intending to help people prepare for Valentine's Day and help women and children in need.

Green Haven Shelter for Women has partnered with Zehrs and Starbucks for a special candy-gram-type fundraiser. The two businesses are donating products, including roses, cookies and cupcakes, with all funds raised going towards the shelter, which helps support women and children with nowhere else to go.

"Every penny goes towards the women and the children that use the shelter, and it stays in Orillia," says Natalie Harris, the community development manager. "We are happy with anything that we receive."

The fundraiser takes place on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 at the Zehrs in Orillia from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

"These women are in tough times; some of them are escaping violent pasts, and they need help to get back on their feet, so they are safe and secure," says Alex Doberstein, the nature values manager with Zehrs in Orillia.

Harris says the demand for the shelter's services is extremely high, saying the 10 beds the shelter has are always occupied. Funds raised will go towards food and various support programs offered to women and children facing gender-based violence.

"The need has definitely grown since COVID for sure," says Harris. "We are even extending the stay that women and children do use Green Haven for because housing is so difficult to find."

Green Haven staff help people look for housing, but with prices rising rapidly, Harris says sometimes the mission is impossible.

"So they are sometimes staying at the shelter upwards to three months, which is very long in comparison to what it was before [COVID], and that is because of the housing crisis and because of everything that happened with the pandemic," Harris says.