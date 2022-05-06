Sweet treat idea for Mother's Day
Mother's Day is on Sunday, so if you're looking for a way to treat someone special, Barrie Families Unite can help with its Mother's Day Treat Boxes.
The registered charity has 200 treat boxes filled with special goodies, some donated by local small businesses.
The "little boxes of love" include flowers, freshly baked scones, a pat of butter, a little jar of jam, tea, chocolate, and a card, all tied up with a bit of twine and baby's breath.
The fundraiser is in its second year. Money raised will help to support single mothers in the community.
"It gives us the opportunity to help the Women and Children's Shelter," said Nikki Glahn, Barrie Families Unite founder and chair.
"They're going to get boxes for all of the people staying in the shelter, so they will wake up Sunday morning to a nice box at their doorstep," she added.
Some of the treat boxes will also go to Uplift Black and Ryan's Hope.
The Mother's Day Treat Boxes are available for $25 until midnight Friday, and will be delivered in time for Mother's Day on Sunday.
Complete information is available here.
