Sweltering heat expected mid-week in London area
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Steamy temperatures are on the way for the London area this week.
Highs are expected to be in the low 30s, but feeling much warmer with the humidex, including on Wednesday when the humidex is expected to be 43 degrees.
Tuesday: A few showers ending early this morning then clearing. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 10 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 17.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 43. UV index 11 or extreme.
Thursday: Showers. High 31.
Friday: Sunny. High 25.
Saturday: Sunny. High 22.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
