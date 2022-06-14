Sweltering heat on the way for Windsor-Essex this week
Steamy temperatures continue this week in Windsor-Essex.
Highs are expected to be in the low 30s, but feeling much warmer with the humidex which will be 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
There may be a little bit of relief in the forecast for Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Tuesday: A few showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy. High 27 except 21 near Lake Erie. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 33 except 25 near Lake Erie. Humidex 45. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 32.
Friday: Sunny. High 28.
Saturday: Sunny. High 23.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
