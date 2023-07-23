Swift Current area thunderstorm brings hail and flash flooding

A thunderstorm rolled through Swift Current on Saturday night, bringing along hail and flash flooding.

Environment Canada had issued a heat warning on Saturday, and warned those in the area of a severe thunderstorm headed to the city.

Storm chaser, Jenny Hagan, said she saw some areas in the southwest hit by wind damage, with the Glenbain area hit the hardest.

This sums up storms. Beauty and destruction. Never like seeing damage. It does show us though the power of Mother Nature that I’m forever in awe of #skstorm pic.twitter.com/czZugaFNDI

"It started as just a little speck on radar around Hazlet, then it grew upscale quite quickly where it developed that hail as it moved towards the Swift Current area, where it dropped around ping pong size hail," she said."It actually travelled nearly to South Dakota before finally dying out."

Hagan said the extreme heat kicked off the moisture from the crops to help develop the storm.

"There was localized flooding all along the way, a lot of tree damage within some towns south of Rockglen area," she said. "Probably about nickel size hail the time it reached that southern portion of the province but still carrying quite heavy winds."

Several more people took to social media to document the storm and its effects.

A torrential downpour mixed with some hail hit Swift Current around 6:30 p.m. tonight. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/36wVXu8bXp

Swift Current July 22, 2023 6:30pm #skstorm pic.twitter.com/uOsZDWLJrv

My cousin Troy just sent me this video of the crazy storm that hit Swift Current. Yikes! #skweather @EWilliams_CBC @torygillis pic.twitter.com/Y01SPgPwLi

Big time rain and hail in Speedy Creek (Swift Current). Hearing of lots of flooding and damage. One report I heard was 2 1/2 inches pic.twitter.com/t0NCJbw4Gw

Swift current after it passed pic.twitter.com/6fhEtB3uEJ

Hail and flash flooding at the campsite near Swift Current Saskatchewan pic taken by Sue Hanson #skstorm pic.twitter.com/faiZZ5AeSU