Swift Current Broncos beat Wheat Kings in historic WHL performance

It was an historic night for Swift Current Broncos goaltender Isaac Poulter in his team’s 3-0 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old Winnipeg product set the franchise record for single-game saves with 47. The previous record-holder was Jon Groenheyde, who stopped 45 shots on goal, in a win over Red Deer on March 2, 2012.

Matthew Ward’s ninth goal of the season 1:13 into the game stood up as the game-winner for the Broncos. Carter Stebbings and Josh Filmon added goals for the Broncos, as well.

With the win, the Broncos improve to 8-12-2-1 on the year.

They’re back in action on Saturday night when they visit the Regina Pats.