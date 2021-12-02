Swift Current Broncos beat Wheat Kings in historic WHL performance
CTV News Regina Anchor - CTV Morning Live
Darrell Romuld
It was an historic night for Swift Current Broncos goaltender Isaac Poulter in his team’s 3-0 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday night.
The 20-year-old Winnipeg product set the franchise record for single-game saves with 47. The previous record-holder was Jon Groenheyde, who stopped 45 shots on goal, in a win over Red Deer on March 2, 2012.
Matthew Ward’s ninth goal of the season 1:13 into the game stood up as the game-winner for the Broncos. Carter Stebbings and Josh Filmon added goals for the Broncos, as well.
With the win, the Broncos improve to 8-12-2-1 on the year.
They’re back in action on Saturday night when they visit the Regina Pats.
