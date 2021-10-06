Swift Current city staff required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test

Staff who report to work at City of Swift Current offices are now required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or undergo a rapid test on-site.

“The COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program will be introduced for all City employees who are unable to provide proof of vaccination upon reporting for work duties,” a news release from the City of Swift Current said.

According to the City of Swift Current, rapid tests will be provided free of charge to employees who do not provide proof of vaccination for 60 days. The process will be reviewed by the city after that time has passed

“This was not a difficult measure to support,” said Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal. “We have to do everything within our power to protect ourselves, our co-workers, our customers and our citizens. Every member of council is fully vaccinated, and we certainly encourage our staff and all those who are eligible to do the same. Ultimately, this is how we’ll put an end to this pandemic.”

The City of Swift Current said it will release further details, including the date the program will go into effect, in the coming days.