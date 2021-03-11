Back in January, Kyla Thomson’s video of her 7-year-old daughter Bella drawing a fox went viral on TikTok.

Bella’s spirit caught the attention of more than 24 million people, including American singer Halsey – who reached out and promised Bella a care package.

After waiting almost three months, Bella finally received the present Halsey promised her.

Halsey sent us a gift! ���� @halsey Thank you so very much! #ImObsessed #gift #mailday #Halsey ��

“When I told Bella who Halsey was she was like ‘I want to listen to all of her songs,’” said Kyla. “So we’re listening to all of her songs and she’s like, ‘mom, this is who sent me the care package?’”

Some of the gifts include a personal note from Halsey, professional drawing crayons and paper, hair accessories and even an iPad.

@halsey Thank u with all my ❤️ for your thoughtful gift & love for Bella’s creativity. #wordscannotdescribe how #thankful we r.�� #NowLookAtThis

The popstar wasn’t the only celebrity who’s become enamoured with young Bella’s love for life.

“Daniel Baldwin has contacted me, [he and his daughter] want to help support us when we go to Sick Kids. They want to be there for Bella, which has been great,” said Kyla. “Missy Elliot also commented on one of my videos of Bella.”

Kyla regularly posts TikTok videos of what the seven-year-old gets up to in her everyday life. All of their videos on the platform – except for one – has more than one million views.

Bella has several health challenges including cartilage-hair hypoplasia – a genetic condition that may be the cause of a small stature. She also has severe combined immunodeficiency and a condition that has her on the list for a bowel transplant.

While having celebrities reach out is exciting, Kyla hopes the videos of Bella help inspire those going through similar medical journeys.

“This is a little girl, she goes through this real hard stuff, but I'm sharing the positive because I want other little girls and other children to say, “Okay, I can do this.’”

Kyla encourages those who want to help Bella to donate to organizations like the Ronald McDonald House or Sick Kids.