Swift Current TikTok star gets dream playhouse

A magical castle fit for a princess has sprouted in Swift Current for seven-year-old Bella Thomson.

She received the gift from Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan following a long health journey.

Bella was born with cartilage-hair hypoplasia, severe combined immunodeficiency and a condition that has her waiting for a bowel transplant.

She spent the first two years of her life in a hospital and had another long visit a few months ago.

“Bella got sick late March and ended up suffering an infection that caused septic shock and put her in the PICU. She had to be medically transferred to Calgary and then to Toronto SickKids where she needed a CBL replacement,” Kyla Thomson, Bella’s mom, said Monday. “We spent a month at SickKids in Toronto and while we were there, we had something special in the works.”

Bella had her sights set on creating a castle in her very own backyard.

“To see her reaction, the day after we get home from a long hospital stay. To see the hard work, she put in to designing and wishing and watering, and to have that all surprise her when we got home was really special,” Kyla said.

While life for Bella has gone back to normal, she spends her days during recess outside in her castle.

The Thomsons have started selling merchandise as a way to compensate costs associated with their daughter’s medical journey.

“In the meantime, her Calgary team of specialists are trialing a new medication for her to help her bowels,” Kyla said. “While we wait for the call, I will take care of all of medical needs while we're home and live life to the fullest while we can be home and happy.”

Bella first went viral when pop star Halsey discovered Kyla’s TikTok back in January.