Swim advisory issued for Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia

A swimming advisory is issued for Couchiching Beach in Orillia Tuesday because of a higher than normal bacteria count.

The health unit collects water samples from public beaches every summer between June and September across the region.

It tests samples for E.coli bacteria and posts warnings when levels are elevated.

"Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit states.

During a swimming advisory, the beach remains open, but swimmers are advised not to dunk their heads in the water and avoid swallowing it.

Swim advisories are in effect at Bass Lake Park Beach and Muskoka Bay Park in Gravenhurst and Jaspen Beach in Muskoka Lakes.