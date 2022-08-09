Swim advisory posted for Centennial Park Beach

The city of Barrie is cautioning against swimming at Centennial Park Beach for the time being.

Based on water samples collected Monday, the city has posted a swim advisory for the beach.

The city said it would resample the water on Tuesday and share an update from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) when available.

However, an advisory at Minet's Point Beach has been lifted after results from samples on Monday deemed it to be acceptable for recreational water use.